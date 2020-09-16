Limited funds thwart IEC’s plans to pilot electronic system in local govt polls

The Independent Electoral Commission said it wanted to test the system with a plan to roll it out for the 2024 elections but their request for funding was not granted.

JOHANNESBURG – Plans to pilot an electronic voting system in next year’s municipal elections have been thwarted by budget constraints.

The commission held an engagement with the South African National Editor’s Forum on its preparations for next year’s local government elections expected between August and November.

The IEC’s chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo said an electronic voting system would require a massive cash injection.

“When will South Africa have the money to make this investment? Frankly, I don’t know, but the commission itself is keen to engage the subject matter in a serious way.”

