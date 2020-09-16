Breede Valley Deputy Mayor Levendal dies at age 69

The DA has expressed sadness at the death of the deputy mayor who died on Wednesday after suffering a stroke.

CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance (DA) has expressed its sadness at the death of the Deputy Mayor of the Breede Valley Municipality.

John Levendal (69) died in the Paarl Medi Clinic on Wednesday after he suffered a stroke.

Before his political career, Levendal worked as a School Principal in the Hex Valley.

In 1995 he was elected as the Executive Mayor in De Doorns.

He served as the Deputy Mayor in the Breede Valley Municipality for two consecutive terms after being elected in 2011 and again in 2016.

The DA's West Region Chairperson Erik Marais said: “He was also a headmaster. He was a person that always looked out for people have less benefit in life. He always stood up for people that have less than others.”

