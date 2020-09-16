ANC KZN to speak with Zandile Gumede over her supporters' 'divisive' conduct

ANC KZN secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli said that Zandile Gumede’s supporters carried divisive and offensive placards at her last court appearance.

DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday said it planned to address former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede on what it viewed as the disappointing behaviour of her supporters during her court appearance in Durban last Thursday.

Gumede and 16 others face corruption charges linked to tender fraud to the tune of R400 million.

WATCH: Zandile Gumede addresses her supporters in IsiZulu. She says the ANC is under attack and taking a stand against cases like hers will save the ANC. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/yYgQGp4ukf — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 10, 2020

ANC KZN secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli said that Gumede’s supporters carried divisive and offensive placards at her last appearance.

He said that they specifically targeted provincial ANC Youth League secretary, Thanduxolo Sabelo, whom they accused of being the source of conflict within the party.

“Some of these people who are doing wrong things were disowned by comrade Zandile. She said to us, ‘these are not my supporters’. But what had happened in the court is that she went out and addressed those people. And when she addressed those people, she did not say to them, ‘I appreciate your support during the difficulties I’m confronted with but I condemn your conduct that sows divisions within the ANC’,” Ntuli said.

The party said that it would be guided by the provincial integrity commission on its next steps towards Gumede, who is currently at home on leave while she faces criminal charges.

Gumede is expected to appear before the commission within the next four weeks.

