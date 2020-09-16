20°C / 22°C
772 new COVID-19 cases push SA infections to 651,521

The recovery rate stands at 89.5%, meaning that 583,000 people have so far recovered.

FILE: A Dis-Chem Pharmacy health professional collects a nasal swab for a COVID-19 coronavirus test at a drive-through testing site at a mall in Centurion on 9 April 2020. Picture: AFP
7 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - One hundred and forty-two more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 15,641.

The Health Ministry said that 772 new infections were picked up over the past 24 hours, pushing the number of known cases in this country to over 651,000.

The recovery rate stands at 89.5%, meaning that 583,000 people have so far recovered.

