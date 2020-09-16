772 new COVID-19 cases push SA infections to 651,521

The recovery rate stands at 89.5%, meaning that 583,000 people have so far recovered.

JOHANNESBURG - One hundred and forty-two more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 15,641.

The Health Ministry said that 772 new infections were picked up over the past 24 hours, pushing the number of known cases in this country to over 651,000.

The recovery rate stands at 89.5%, meaning that 583,000 people have so far recovered.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 651 521, the total number of deaths is 15 641 and the total number of recoveries is 583 126. pic.twitter.com/JBTxWppYJL — Department of Health (@HealthZA) September 15, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.