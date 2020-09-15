Zim police take opposition MP from hospital after she failed to appear in court

State lawyers claim that MDC Alliance MP Joanna Mamombe and two other party officials lied about their abduction and torture at the hands of state security agents earlier this year to tarnish the government's image.

HARARE - Police in Zimbabwe have taken an opposition member of parliament (MP) from hospital after she failed to appear in court for the start of her trial.

State lawyers claim that Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance MP Joanna Mamombe and two other party officials lied about their abduction and torture at the hands of state security agents earlier this year to tarnish the government's image.

MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said Mamombe was arrested on Tuesday afternoon and taken by the police from hospital.

She said Mamombe was still undergoing treatment following her alleged abduction and torture in May.

Mamombe, and her co-accused Netsai Marova and Cecilia Chimbiri, were due to go on trial on Tuesday on charges of communicating false statements.

State lawyers claim the women lied about being abducted by state security agents after they took part in an unsanctioned protest march.

MDC Alliance treasurer David Coltart tweeted that the police's treatment of Mamombe amounted to persecution and harassment.

The Mnangagwa regime is completely beyond the pale. This is now sheer persecution and harassment. It has nothing to do with justice. But this too shall pass. History shows that tyrants ultimately lose. @PresidencyZA @CatharineHoey @UKinZimbabwe @euinzim @SwedeninZW @NLinZimbabwe https://t.co/jN3v7BiGS6 — David Coltart (@DavidColtart) September 15, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.