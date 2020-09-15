Winde meets with Ramaphosa to argue for the reopening of international travel

Winde's going into a meeting of the president's coordinating council where the latest developments around the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown will be discussed.

CAPE TOWN - Premier Alan Winde met with President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday where he said he will be making a case for the reopening of international travel and the lifting of the night-time curfew.

He said: “So, we will be asking is number one, lift the curfew. Number two, give clarity on international travel. We need a date that international travel opens in October so that bookings can be made. We need to make sure that we open up the rest of the economy.”

The President has recently hinted at further relaxing restrictions with the country currently down to level 2 due to a declining infection rate.

