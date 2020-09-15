West Rand man nabbed for selling explosives

Officers seized several devices in his possession on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG – The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has arrested a man on the West Rand selling explosives used in illegal mines and ATM bombings.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said: "The officers managed to arrest one male suspect in his 30s who was in possession of 10 blasting cartridges, three detonating cords, and eight fuses."

The suspect is expected to appear in the Roodepoort Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

