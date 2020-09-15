WC church leaders to take part in silent protest against COVID-19 corruption

Western Cape church leaders will gather at St Georges Cathedral at 12pm on Tuesday as part of a nation-wide campaign organised by the South African Council of Churches (SACC).

Western Cape church leaders are expected to take part in a silent protest in Cape Town on Tuesday against corruption linked to COVID-19.

They will gather at St Georges Cathedral at 12pm as part of a nation-wide campaign organised by the South African Council of Churches (SACC).

September is Heritage Month and church leaders said that it was time that South Africans accepted that corruption was not part of our heritage.

Western Cape SACC chairperson Lionel Louw said that the extent of corruption that happened during COVID-19 was particularly worrying because it jeopardised the safety of people who were most in need.

“The COVID corruption that is reported regularly around so many projects that are not delivered to communities by virtue of corruption,” Louw said.

Louw said that the church had a role to play in highlighting the true effects of corruption on people at the grassroots level.

“That is where we are directly exposed to the extent of the human need that is not being addressed because of the resources that should have gone into delivering services don’t always materialise,” he said.



The silent protest is expected to be led by Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town Thabo Makgoba.

