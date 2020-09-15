WC church leaders gather in CT to protest against corruption linked to COVID-19

Leaders from various denominations are standing outside the St Georges Cathedral in front of the Western Cape legislature.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape church leaders have gathered in Cape Town on Tuesday to protest against corruption linked to COVID-19.

It is part of a nation-wide campaign organised by the South African Council of Churches.

#SACC #ChurchProtest #Corruption Leaders from various denominations held a silent protest outside the St Georges Cathedral in front and the Western Cape Legislature. KP pic.twitter.com/KM2Lz5CScU — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 15, 2020

The leaders representing different churches were holding placards which read: 'we say no to corruption' and 'COVID corruption destroys life'.

Western Cape SACC chairperson Lionel Louw said it was important for the church to add its voice and express that our heritage is a heritage of integrity not a heritage of corruption.

“No, we’ve had corruption with us for a number of years and during this COVID period, in particular, we are seeing the heightening of that corruption at a time when people were ill and some people were dying.”

Reverend Martin Abrahams from the Moravian Church said they want to let government know the church has had enough.

“It is the fact that the poor are becoming poorer, it is the fact that many of our people who are in the churches have very little hope for the future and that is our concern.”

