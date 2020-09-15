Suspected mastermind behind Amy'Leigh De Jager kidnapping enters plea deal

Last year, De Jager was snatched from her mother's car in front of her Vanderbijlpark school.

JOHANNESBURG - JOHANNESBURG - The lawyer for the suspected mastermind behind the kidnapping of six-year-old Amy'Leigh De Jager said on Tuesday that Tharina Human entered a plea agreement with the State.

Human made a brief appearance in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court earlier on Tuesday, alongside her three co-accused, Pieter van Zyl, Bofokeng Molemohi and Laetitia Nel.

She was kept hostage for 19 hours before being abandoned near an informal settlement.

Human's lawyer David Mey: "Towards the end of last week, I entered into a plea and sentence agreement with the State in terms of Section 185A of the Criminal Procedure Act, we've reached an agreement on please and sentence."

The abductors demanded a R2 million ransom from De Jager's parents but the money was never handed over.

