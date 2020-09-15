20°C / 22°C
Suspected mastermind behind Amy'Leigh De Jager kidnapping enters plea deal

Last year, De Jager was snatched from her mother's car in front of her Vanderbijlpark school.

FILE: Tharina Human is accused of being the mastermind behind the kidnapping of 6-year-old Amy'Leigh De Jager. Human, who taught at De Jager's school. Picture: EWN
12 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - JOHANNESBURG - The lawyer for the suspected mastermind behind the kidnapping of six-year-old Amy'Leigh De Jager said on Tuesday that Tharina Human entered a plea agreement with the State.

Human made a brief appearance in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court earlier on Tuesday, alongside her three co-accused, Pieter van Zyl, Bofokeng Molemohi and Laetitia Nel.

Last year, De Jager was snatched from her mother's car in front of her Vanderbijlpark school.

She was kept hostage for 19 hours before being abandoned near an informal settlement.

Human's lawyer David Mey: "Towards the end of last week, I entered into a plea and sentence agreement with the State in terms of Section 185A of the Criminal Procedure Act, we've reached an agreement on please and sentence."

The abductors demanded a R2 million ransom from De Jager's parents but the money was never handed over.

