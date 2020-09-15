SSA: Ramaphosa to be updated on probe into plot to kill US Ambassador Lana Marks

According to American publication 'Politico', the Iranian government has been planning an assassination attempt on Marks.

JOHANNESBURG - The State Security Agency (SSA) said that that it was communicating with its partners both locally and internationally to ensure that US Ambassador Lana Marks was not harmed.

According to American publication Politico, the Iranian government has been planning an assassination attempt on Marks.

It claims that the Iranian Embassy in Pretoria is involved in the plot to avenge the death of a top Iranian general, Qassem Soleimani.

The State Security Agency said that the allegations of a planned assassination of Marks were receiving the necessary attention.

Spokesperson Mava B Scott: "The Minister of State Security, Ayanda Dlodlo, says that South Africa has a duty to protect maximally all diplomatic officials who are on state duty in our country."

He said that they had noted the rising public interest in the matter.

"It should be noted that the nature of the allegation and attendant threat doesn't permit us to give any detailed updates on the investigation."

Scott said that President Cyril Ramaphosa and State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo would be given constant updates on the investigation.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.