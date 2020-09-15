SIU runs into some obstacles in probes into COVID-19 response malfeasance

The unit is looking into contracts signed during the coronavirus outbreak for the provision of services and goods like personal protective gear.

CAPE TOWN - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU)’s run into some obstacles in its probes into malfeasance related to the country's COVID-19 response.

The SIU’s Kaiser Kganyago seemed as stunned, as many South Africans were, by the extent of the corruption claims marring the coronavirus response.

The total value of the contracts investigators were combing through comes to about R7.5 billion.

Kganyago said for the most part municipalities, which were also being probed, are cooperating except in the case of two in the Western Cape.

“We had resistance also from the Matzikama Municipality, but because of that investigation, we were then following up on some of the suppliers. There were three suppliers that were part of the investigation at Matzikama.”

Cederberg Municipality Mayor Sylvia Qunta is also threatening to go to court claiming a raid on municipal offices last week in Clanwilliam was done without a warrant.

Kganyago denied this.

The SIU is investigating over 700 companies.

