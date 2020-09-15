SA Tourism pins hopes on govt reopening borders soon to help struggling sector

SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona said the country was now in the ‘amber’ zone, a good space to be in to announce a date.

CAPE TOWN – South African Tourism on Monday said that it was looking closely at government to announce a date to reopen the country’s borders.

SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona said that the country was now in the “amber” zone, a good space to be in to announce a date.

“What we are looking at now is probably the conditions that will come with the opening of the borders. Will they be selective, how will they choose which countries to let in, [and] also what is the criteria. Some countries have shown that the 14-day quarantine is not a good process to go through,” Ntshona said.

He said that it would take about two years for the tourism industry to recover.

“When we did the recovery plan three months ago, we were clear that it is going to take about two to two-and-a-half years to actually recover to the previous levels of 2019. When the borders open, you’ve got to be careful to expect that there is going to be a sudden flurry. I think it will come in, but it will trickle down and there is a lot of lessons to be learned as were going through it,” he said.

