Ramaphosa expected to discuss lockdown relaxation with PCC

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday is expected to chair a virtual meeting with the President’s Coordinating Council, which would discuss the latest on COVID-19.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has two important meetings on Tuesday related to the coronavirus pandemic and the economic crisis.

Ramaphosa is expected to chair a virtual meeting with the President’s Coordinating Council (PCC), which would discuss the latest on COVID-19. It is believed that the possibility of relaxing some lockdown regulations to level one could also be discussed.

Ramaphosa is also expected to meet with the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) to discuss government’s economic response to the pandemic.

Several meetings were held over the past weeks in the hopes that government, labour, and business could agree on an economic plan to help the country recover after the global health crisis.

