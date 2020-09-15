Prasa’s rail infrastructure security measures inadequate, says WC DA

The party’s Daylin Mitchell said he had written to provincial Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela to give more details on just how bad the problem was.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) caucus in the Western Cape on Tuesday said that despite the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) sharpening up security around its rail infrastructure, it had little to no effect.

"In the Western Cape, the central line is still not fully operational. Prasa has failed in efforts to get commuters to work, but they have also equally failed against the battle against theft and vandalism. Over 400 people have been arrested in connection with vandalism amounting to a total of 370 years’ worth of convictions," Mitchell said.

The country’s rail network is constantly targeted by criminals.

In Cape Town, passenger rail services rarely run at full capacity even outside of the COVID-19 lockdown.

