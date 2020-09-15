20°C / 22°C
Police arrest suspect in Pretoria for theft of copper and electrical cables

The suspect was found in possession of the cables worth over R500,000.

A 48-year-old man was arrested in Pretoria for tampering with essential infrastructure, distribution of critical infrastructure and theft of copper and electrical feeder cables. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
A 48-year-old man was arrested in Pretoria for tampering with essential infrastructure, distribution of critical infrastructure and theft of copper and electrical feeder cables. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
20 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested a 48-year-old man in Pretoria for tampering with essential infrastructure and stealing copper and electrical cables.

The suspect was found in possession of the cables worth over R500,000.

“The suspect was found to be in possession of feeder cables worth a market value of R380,000, as well as copper cables worth a market value of R150,000,” said police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe in a statement on Tuesday.

“A bakkie and tools that were allegedly used in the commission of the crime were also seized.”

The suspect was detained at the Hercules police station and is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrates Court soon.

