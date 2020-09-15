Police arrest suspect in Pretoria for theft of copper and electrical cables

The suspect was found in possession of the cables worth over R500,000.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested a 48-year-old man in Pretoria for tampering with essential infrastructure and stealing copper and electrical cables.

The suspect was found in possession of the cables worth over R500,000.

“The suspect was found to be in possession of feeder cables worth a market value of R380,000, as well as copper cables worth a market value of R150,000,” said police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe in a statement on Tuesday.

“A bakkie and tools that were allegedly used in the commission of the crime were also seized.”

The suspect was detained at the Hercules police station and is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrates Court soon.

#sapsHQ Total of 5 suspects arrested in separate incidents in Hercules & Germiston respectively for tampering with essential infrastructure. The arrested suspects will appear in the respective local Magistrate's Courts soon. #RejectAndReportStolenGoods MEhttps://t.co/TihxVmk9zs pic.twitter.com/yCejtUf2Xo — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) September 15, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.