Parliament to receive legal opinions on EFF disruptions of Sona, Gordhan speech

On the Sona disruption, Parliament’s powers and privileges committee decided in March that it needed further legal investigation because it was difficult to determine who was in contempt of Parliament when disrupting Sona and which members are at fault.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament will on Tuesday get legal opinions on two parliamentary disruptions involving the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

These include President Cyril Ramaphosa’s February State of the Nation Address (Sona) where the EFF objected to the presence of former President FW de Klerk, disrupting the event.

The second incident took place last year when over 20 EFF MPs stormed the stage disrupting Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan’s budget vote speech.

Today, Parliament’s powers and privileges committee will get a legal opinion on both incidents.

Committee Chairperson Mahlopi Mapulane said that individuals needed to be charged in line with the Constitution.

The committee also wants to further investigate why the Speaker did not enforce her rulings on that day - that the sitting should proceed.

On the Gordhan incident, Parliament recommended that 22 MPS of the EFF be hauled before the powers and privileges committee for disciplining.

