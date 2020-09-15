Ntuli calls out cliques, insider culture within DA in internal memo

Mbali Ntuli is planning to contest for the leadership of the DA next month, going up against interim leader John Steenhuisen.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Mbali Ntuli has issued a stinging internal memo to party delegates ahead of the official opposition's elective conference next month.

Eyewitness News is in possession of a copy of the memo, which calls out the party for fostering a culture of insiders and outsiders and for shutting down debate.

Ntuli is planning to contest for the leadership of the DA next month, going up against interim leader John Steenhuisen.

In the memo dated with Tuesday's date, Ntuli laid out her concerns of the culture of the party. She referred to a dedicated activist base that was frustrated because their work was under threat from what she called "silly tweets".

Ntuli also flagged growing cliques within the party, a culture of insiders who got to set the agenda and the norms of the organisation, with anyone who disagreed being painted as a rebel or a trouble maker.

In the run-up to the party's recent policy conference, another senior black member of the party resigned, publicly calling out the party for similar reasons and alleging a concerted effort to purge black leaders.

At the time, the DA strenuously denied that there was any such purge.

