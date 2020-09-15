Momentum opts to ditch One-Day cricket sponsorship contract in 2021

Momentum has been supporting the women’s team since 2013 and this commitment remains in place with a contract running until April 2023.

JOHANNESBURG - In a blow to Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) finances, financial services provider Momentum announced on Tuesday that they will not be renewing their sponsorship of One-Day cricket when their contract with CSA when it expires in April 2021.

The decision will not affect the women’s game as Momentum will continue their support of the Proteas as the naming rights sponsor for the national women’s team.

“Our eight-year partnership as a sponsor of cricket in South Africa has been hugely rewarding for our brand,” Carel Bosman, Head of Sponsorships at Momentum said.

“We have had some really great innings, considering that we were involved in several platforms such as development cricket, schools’ cricket, club cricket, domestic and international cricket. Our support of and contribution to cricket is a positive story that we are proud of.”

Momentum adds that they are concerned about the current troubles at the cricket body.

Last week, the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) wrote to CSA asking for the board to step aside as they want to assemble a task team to investigate the turmoil of the past few months.

On Monday night, both parties held a meeting with they say "took a step forward toward a collaborative approach in the interest of good governance and executive operations".

“We will continue our dialogue with CSA to keep them accountable to do the right thing,” Bosman said about the ongoings at CSA.

“We all want to see a governing body that is run professionally and ethically, and one that considers all stakeholders to the game. We wish CSA well as they move forward.

