Man accused of trying to kidnap girl (4) in Roodepoort facing 3 charges

The alleged abduction, which was caught on camera, showed Naseem Slamang violently grab the child by the neck.

Picture: SAPS/facebook.com
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - A man who tried to snatch a four-year-old girl at a restaurant in Roodepoort is now facing three charges.

The alleged abduction, which was caught on camera, showed Naseem Slamang violently grab the child by the neck.

Within seconds, the shop owner and a security guard managed to free the child.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that Slamang faced charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, common assault, and attempted kidnapping.

The case was postponed to Thursday.

