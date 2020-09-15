Man accused of raping woman at COVID-19 quarantine facility eyes bail

He's accused of sexually assaulting a woman at the provincial Transport and Public Works Department's quarantine facility in Mossel Bay.

CAPE TOWN - COVID-19 quarantine and isolation facilities are meant to be safe spaces where people can recover but this was not the case for a 20-year-old woman in Mossel Bay.

A cleaner at the facility was arrested for her rape on Friday.

He appeared in court on Monday and has been remanded in custody.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that 27-year-old Clinton Hartnick will apply for bail next Monday.

The State intends opposing his bid for bail.

He's accused of sexually assaulting a woman at the provincial Transport and Public Works Department's quarantine facility in Mossel Bay.

It's understood that the 20-year-old woman was in her room when the accused entered and attacked her on Friday.

The assault was later reported to medical staff at the facility and authorities were alerted.

The woman has been taken from the site and is receiving counselling.

The accused is an employee of a cleaning company at the site.

