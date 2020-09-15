I need to be treated with respect - Mnisi on proposed Highlands Park sale

With no agreement between the board members, Mnisi has confirmed to Eyewitness News that the Premier Soccer League (PSL) have rejected the sale.

JOHANNESBURG - Trouble is brewing at Highlands Park as the co-owners disagree on the sale of the club.

Brad Kaftel and Larry Brookstone want to sell their status to TS Galaxy owner, Tim Sukazi, but co-director Sinky Mnisi says he didn't give consent for the team to be sold.

With no agreement between the board members, Mnisi has confirmed to Eyewitness News that the Premier Soccer League (PSL) has rejected the sale.

“It’s not about keeping ownership of the club,” he said on Tuesday.

“I’m not fighting for ownership, I am fighting for transparency. One, the deal was done without my consent, without my approval. There was no transparency. This deal is a bit dodgy and that is why I decided I’m not going to be party to that and that’s why probably the PSL declined to approve the deal yesterday because they say it doesn’t comply with article 112 of the companies act, which states that all the shareholders must have their signatures on the deal”.

Mnisi, a 20% shareholder, said he was never involved in talks around the club’s sale and that is why he is exploring his options.

“There are still trying to sell it if and the PSL is not against that,” he said about the sale.

“I need to be treated with respect. People must do what they are supposed to do. It matters not that I am a minority shareholder. There are procedures that were supposed to be followed to see that this deal would succeed. This should not be happening and I’m glad the PSL has declined to approve for now, pending this sale agreement complying with section 112 of the companies act which now needs me. Meaning, I am the key. They can now talk to me, which is something they were meant to do initially”.

With the parties forced to sit down together, Mnisi said it doesn’t mean he is on board with Highlands buyout.

“If they sit down they need to present what I have been asking for. I’ve asked for a number of things that I want to see. If they give me the things and I feel that it is fine…. There is also an irreconcilable issue here. There is no way that I can work with Brett and Larry or whoever. We don’t trust one another, I don’t trust them. So, I’m not in a position to go back into that marriage. Definitely I will look into my options and what suits me best.”

When asked what the future holds for Highlands Park with the new Premiership season due to start in October, Mnisi said: “I don’t know. I can’t comment on that”.

