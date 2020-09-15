George Bizos’ funeral to take place at Greek Orthodox Church on Thursday

The funeral service will take place at the Greek Orthodox Church in Johannesburg on Thursday from 11 am.

JOHANNESBURG - Government has given details on the special official funeral for the late advocate George Bizos.

The funeral service will take place at the Greek Orthodox Church in Johannesburg on Thursday from 11 am. It will be followed by a burial at Westpark Cemetery.

Due to strict COVID-19 protocols, only 50 people will be allowed, however, the service will be broadcast live on SABC and various social media platforms.

The late human rights lawyer and activist passed away last week at the age of 92.

