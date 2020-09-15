EWN Weather Watch: Rain expected in Cape Town on Wednesday, sunshine for Joburg

Your EWN weather update for Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Partly cloudy and warm weather conditions can be expected throughout the country on Wednesday. Parts of the country can also expect some rain.

KWAZULU-NATAL:

Clear skies are expected for Durban on Wednesday with a high of 23°C while heavy thunderstorms can be expected in Ulundi, which will see a high of 28°C.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 16.9.2020 pic.twitter.com/o7NFDosAjN — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 15, 2020

GAUTENG:

Warm weather and clear skies can also be expected in Gauteng. Pretoria will see a high of 29°C while Johannesburg will see a high of 27°C.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 16.9.2020 pic.twitter.com/0sXDSUs8nS — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 15, 2020

WESTERN CAPE:

Partly cloudy weather conditions and rain can be expected in most parts of the Western Cape on Wednesday. Cape Town can expect rain with a not-so-high temperature of 16°C while George will see a mild high of 20°C.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 16.9.2020 pic.twitter.com/6ZD8X9smQo — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 15, 2020

