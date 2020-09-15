eThekwini devises plan to ease effect of load shedding on local economy

Ethekwini acting city manager Sipho Cele said 70% of the fuel for the country comes from the two refineries in the south Durban basin and preferential load shedding will ensure that systems such as these are not interrupted.

DURBAN – The eThekwini municipality says it will soon be implementing preferential load shedding in favour of the local economy.

This means several businesses and areas within the metro will be spared from power cuts whenever Eskom decides to plunge the country into darkness in its bid to avoid the total collapse of its aging infrastructure.

There were fears that poor residents will suffer the most as a result, but mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said they will ensure that their resolution is applied fairly.

Kaunda said they want power cuts to be less inconvenient to residents.

“We intend ensuring even the manner in which cuts are applied takes into consideration that people come from work, so they need to cook and all that.”

The mayor said they also want to reduce the impact of load shedding on the local infrastructure.

“We need to look at all those aspects, including the issue of our reservoirs which also get affected whenever there is load shedding.”

Ethekwini acting city manager Sipho Cele said 70% of the fuel for the country comes from the two refineries in the south Durban basin and preferential load shedding will ensure that systems such as these are not interrupted.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.