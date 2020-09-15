20°C / 22°C
Eskom implements load reduction in Tshwane from 5 pm

Areas affected by the load reduction on Tuesday include Ekangala, Ga-Rankuwa, Mabopane, Soshanguve, Swartdam and Winterveld.

Eskom said it would be implementing load reduction in the next hour to avoid network overloading in high-density areas. Picture: Pexels.com
Eskom said it would be implementing load reduction in the next hour to avoid network overloading in high-density areas. Picture: Pexels.com
15 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – While most South Africans are getting a break from load shedding, some residents of Tshwane have had to brace themselves a few hours without power on Tuesday afternoon.

Eskom said it would be implementing load reduction in the next hour to avoid network overloading in high-density areas.

Affected areas include Ekangala, Ga-Rankuwa, Mabopane, Soshanguve, Swartdam and Winterveld.

Customers have been urged to switch off all their electrical appliances to avoid surges when power returns.

Timeline

