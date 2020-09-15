EFF objects to Parly inquiry into its members disrupting Sona earlier this year

CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has objected to a parliamentary inquiry into its members for disrupting the State of the Nation Address (SONA) earlier this year.

The party said an inquiry by Parliament’s powers and privileges committee was baseless because they broke no rules when they raised points of order objecting to apartheid President FW de Klerk’s presence at the February SONA.

But Parliament said it would go ahead with the process to see whether the EFF was in contempt of Parliament.

Parliament’s powers and privileges committee said it wanted to first give members of the EFF a chance to state their side of the story before deciding whether to charge them.

Parliament’s legal advisors said they must first identify and question the EFF MPs to first determine whether there was any contempt of Parliament.

But the EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said what they did was not a violation of the rules.

“So, the matter is closed. There is nothing you can do about this. It is their right; they were told to sit down or were told their point of orders were wrong and it’s not just EFF members.”

External legal advisor Advocate Thiloshni Gangen said Parliament can go ahead as instructed by Speaker Thandi Modise.

“In terms of rule 1214, following the Speaker’s referral to the committee, the committee must deal with the matter in accordance with the procedure set out in the schedule to the rule.”

