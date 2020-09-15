EC father arrested for rape of 4-year-old daughter

The incident is believed to have happened at the weekend.

CAPE TOWN – A 54-year-old Eastern Cape man has been arrested for allegedly raping his four-year-old daughter on a farm near Cofimvaba in the Chris Hani District Municipality.

The incident is believed to have happened at the weekend.

“According to the information, the mother of the victim woke up early to work in the garden leaving her four-year-old daughter sleeping with her father. When she came back, she wanted to wash her daughter, but she refused. Upon questioning further, she was told by the little girl what happened,” said police spokesperson Captain Namhla Mdleleni in a statement on Monday.

The man was expected to appear in Cofimvaba Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Last Friday, two men were punished by the courts for having raped two minor girls.

In Centane, a 25-year-old man was slapped with a 20-year jail term for having sexually abused an 11-year-old neighbour in January 2019.

That same day in Butterworth, the court sentenced a 59-year-old man to 18 years behind bars for raping his 18-year-old stepdaughter in 2005.

