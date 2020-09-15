DWS elated with WC dam levels, warns against wasting water

Dams in the province are rippling at nearly the 100 percent capacity mark.

CAPE TOWN - The Water and Sanitation Department is elated and relieved that dam storage systems are replenishing across the Western Cape.

The department said that its latest hydrological report showed the Western Cape water supply system is sitting at just over 96% full.

The largest dam in the province, the Theewaterskloof, is nearly overflowing at 95%.

Officials said that these figures were likely to increase as the run-off from Monday's downpours and possibly more rain this week made its way to dams.

The department's Sputnik Ratau said, however, that residents must not be complacent and waste water.



Capetonians are hoping that city bosses lower water tariffs given the vast improvement in water security.

