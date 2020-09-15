Despite ANC admitting fault, Ramaphosa urged to release report on Zim trip

President Ramaphosa is in possession of a report from Defence Minister Mapisa-Nqakula into the irregular use of state resources when she offered the ANC delegation a lift to Zimbabwe. The ANC now says it will reimburse govt for the trip.

JOHANNESBURG – With the African National Congress (ANC) admitting wrong doing in the use of an Air Force jet to carry out party duties in Zimbabwe, there are still calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to release the details of Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa- Ngqakula's report on the matter.

The minister gave the ANC delegation a lift to the neighbouring country last week, as she was on her way to meet her counterpart.

The President had given the minister 48 hours from Friday to explain herself, and the Presidency said Ramaphosa was studying the report.

The governing party has apologised for its actions and said it would reimburse the state for the expenses incurred by their delegation.

The admission of wrong-doing by the ANC does not absolve the president from making a decision on defence minister’s conduct – in fact – there was still interest in her reasons for allowing her comrades to catch a lift with her on a state jet.

Last week, the President said it was in the interests of good governance and the prudent and ethical use of state assets for the minister to provide a report into the circumstances around the flight and the passenger list.

That report is on the President's desk and the Presidency said he would comment on it once he had considered its contents.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance has called for the report to be released – saying action must be taken against those who were on the jet.

The party has also accused those who travelled of flouting lockdown regulations by not isolating after the trip – something the governing party has denied, saying all of those who travelled were now in quarantine.

