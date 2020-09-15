Amy'Leigh de Jager’s family relieved Tharina Human intends to plead guilty

Tharina Human's lawyer said his client has reached a plea and sentence agreement with the State, which will be confirmed at the next court appearance in Palm Ridge on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of Amy'Leigh De Jager said on Tuesday they were relieved that the suspected mastermind behind the kidnapping of the six-year-old and a co-accused intend to plead guilty.

Human is accused of orchestrating the abduction near her school in Vanderbijlpark last year, which resulted in the girl going missing for 19 hours before she was dropped off next to a road.

Her lawyer David Mey said his client reached an agreement with the State. However, her co-accused Laetitia Nel has now also indicated that she too wants to plead guilty to some of the charges.

However, Nel did not agree to the arrangement that Human settled with the State in terms of the sentence and will now approach another court in Pretoria.

Mey said Human was remorseful: “The majority of the case is very straightforward, and we are looking at a period of direct imprisonment. My client is very remorseful for what had happened, that I can confirm.”

The other two accused are still considering their options whether they too may want to plead guilty.

