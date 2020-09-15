Clicks non-exec director Nonkululeko Gobodo resigns, cites personal reasons

Clicks has been marred in controversy after it published a racist ad on its website, labelling black hair as dry, frizzy and damaged.

JOHANNESBURG - Clicks non-executive director Nonkululeko Gobodo has resigned citing personal reasons.

The retailer released a statement on Tuesday evening.

Last week, Gobodo said she had raised a red flag with management a few months ago over the way the company was communicating with black customers.

She said the crisis did not come out of nowhere.

Last week, the senior executive responsible for the ad also resigned.

Click's chairman David Nurek has thanked Gobodo for her valuable insight to the board and the audit and risk committee.

