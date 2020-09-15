Baden Powell Drive in CT turning into dumping ground for murder victims

On Monday, another body was discovered along the seaside road near Khayelitsha.

CAPE TOWN - Baden Powell Drive has become a dumping ground for murder victims.

It's not the first time.

Officers attached to Khayelitsha's Harare police station found the body of a woman believed to be aged between 25 and 30-years-old.

She'd been shot in the head.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana: "Police responded t the crime scene at Baden Powell Drive. They found the female she was wearing a grey shorts with brown stockings underneath, white T-shirt and a black and yellow track top. No one has been arrested."

Almost three weeks ago, the bodies of a man and a woman were also found in bushes along Baden Powell Drive.

Around the same time, a woman's decomposed body was discovered along the same road in the Strandfontein area.

