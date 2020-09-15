Avbob forced to close over 20 branches as undertakers' strike enters second day

Directors are on a three-day strike demanding transformation in the funeral industry.

JOHANNESBURG - Funeral service provider Avbob on Tuesday said it has been forced to close more than 20 branches as a result of the nationwide strike by undertakers.

Directors embarked on a three-day strike demanding transformation in the funeral industry.

Avbob’s Marius du Plessis said they had no choice but to close other branches in fear of violence and intimidation.

“We have obligations to fulfill to our customers. When they acquire funeral insurance from us or they call us to perform a service, they rely on us to meet their expectations.”

Avbob has more than 200 branches across the country and said the closed offices would be re-opened as soon as staff were safe.

The strike is expected to end on Wednesday, but there are fears that it will intensify should government not respond to the demands.

As things stand, bodies have not been collected at many private and government mortuaries, and families have been forced to postpone funerals.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.