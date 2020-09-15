Apple bundles TV, music, news and more in services push

An Apple One bundle to be available later this year, likely after the launch of keenly expected new iPhone models, will start at $15 monthly and include a freshly launched fitness service tied to Apple Watch.

SAN FRANSISCO - Apple on Tuesday said it is packing TV, music, news and more in a subscription bundle as it increases its push into services tied to its iPhone "ecosystem."

The move highlights Apple's efforts to put more emphasis on digital content and services amid a sluggish global smartphone market.

"With Apple One, you can access the best of Apple entertainment across all your favorite devices with one simple subscription," said Apple senior vice president of internet software and services Eddy Cue.

