ANC to reimburse govt for trip to Zimbabwe on SANDF plane

The party said it "humbles itself in any wrongdoing", and has committed to paying back government for the irregular use of state resources for the trip to Zimbabwe.

BRITS– The African National Congress (ANC) on Tuesday said it would reimburse government for the trip to Zimbabwe, where senior members of the party travelled on an Air Force flight to attend a meeting with the ruling ZANU-PF amid allegations of human rights violations in that counrty.

The office of the Presidency has said President Cyril Ramaphosa was studying a report from Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula after he gave her 48 hours to explain the irregular use of state resources.

There have been calls from political parties and civil organisations for the ANC to explain the circumstances around the trip, including the alleged flouting of COVID-19 regulations applicable to international travellers.

In a statement by party spokesperson Pule Mabe, the ANC stops short of apologising.

“…in our quest to achieve this mission, we travelled in an unusual manner and profusely humble ourselves where we went wrong during the lockdown and will reimburse the government for the costs incurred on behalf of our delegation. Our delegation is under quarantine in line with our lockdown regulations.”

