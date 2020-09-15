ADCO CBD: The myths, the legends – now backed by science

Legendary stress and pain relief within your reach.

For over 6 000 years, the cannabis plant has been widely used for various medicinal purposes1 and the health benefits have been fiercely debated for decades, with many claims being dismissed along the way. Thankfully, the myths and legends around cannabis are now backed by research.

The benefits without the mood-altering effects

The cannabis plant contains cannabinoids including cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).2 While the latter (THC) is the psychoactive (mood-altering) component of cannabis, CBD is non-psychoactive and has been proven to be beneficial in assisting with the relief of symptoms associated with a number of medical conditions. These include anxiety, pain, inflammatory disease, epilepsy, depression, nausea, diabetic complications, cardiovascular disease, cancer, Alzheimer’s Disease, Parkinson’s Disease and Multiple Sclerosis.3

The words ‘stress’ and ‘pain’ seem to be synonymous with life in the 21st century. Whenever one asks how someone else is doing, phrases like ‘stressed out’ and ‘tension headache’ frequently creep into conversations. While there has been a growing awareness around stress symptoms and coping mechanisms, as well as around ways of reducing pain, sufferers are constantly searching for the ‘next big thing’ in pain and stress relief. And if it is available from a trusted and reliable source, all the better!

Introducing ADCO CBD

This ground-breaking research into the benefits of CBD, led pharmaceutical company Adcock Ingram to launch the ADCO CBD range of products. The range comprises ADCO CBD STRESS and ADCO CBD DAILY products, available in drops and capsule format. The ADCO CBD PAIN products are produced in drops, capsule and gel format. All products are laboratory tested, quality controlled, and do not contain sugar or tartrazine.

All pain? No gain

Typically caused by illness or injury, pain can wreak havoc on one’s quality of life. Chronic pain is usually associated with long-term illnesses like osteoarthritis and can be the result of tissue or nerve damage. Sadly, chronic pain can become resistant to conventional medical treatment, with 7 out of 10 people experiencing breakthrough pain even when they’re regularly taking their pain medication.4 CBD has been shown to relieve inflammatory, tissue, muscle, joint and neuropathic pain.5 It controls inflammation and pain without creating tolerance,6 is not psychoactive,7 and can be used on its own or added to pain medication.8

Highly topical: relief is at hand!

When muscle pains and sprains strike, topical CBD can help. ADCO CBD PAIN GEL may assist with symptomatic relief of muscle pain and inflammation in the back and joints and from minor sprains and strains. The product’s 3-in-1 activity offers topical anti-inflammatory action, numbing the pain and reducing bruising. A clever formulation, ADCO CBD PAIN GEL contains CBD isolate with arnica oil, MSM, menthol and essential oils.9

Treating stress before it takes over

CBD has been shown to provide relief to those experiencing symptoms like anxiety, muscular tension, restlessness, fatigue and poor concentration.3 ADCO CBD STRESS capsules and drops may assist with relief of symptoms associated with stress.10

Daily help within your reach

ADCO CBD DAILY assists in the maintenance of general health and well-being and is available in capsule or drop format. The drops can be mixed with milk, water, or juice, or may be taken as is.11

Trusted, reliable, reputable ADCO CBD products are now available from selected Clicks and Dis-Chem stores, as well as selected independent pharmacies and online stores. For more information visit: www.adcocbd.co.za and join the conversation on Facebook.

