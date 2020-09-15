20°C / 22°C
52 more South Africans die of COVID-19; death roll rises to 15,499

The recovery rate stands at 88.9%, so 579,289 people have so far recovered.

A professional healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) treats a patient in a tent dedicated to the treatment of possible COVID-19 coronavirus patients, while another cleans the ward at the Tshwane District Hospital in Pretoria on 10 July 2020. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Fifty-two more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 15,499.

The Health Ministry said that 956 new infections were picked up over the past day, pushing the number of known cases in this country to over 650,749.

The recovery rate stands at 88.9%, so 579,289 people have so far recovered.

