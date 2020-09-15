52 more South Africans die of COVID-19; death roll rises to 15,499

The recovery rate stands at 88.9%, so 579,289 people have so far recovered.

JOHANNESBURG - Fifty-two more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 15,499.

The Health Ministry said that 956 new infections were picked up over the past day, pushing the number of known cases in this country to over 650,749.

The recovery rate stands at 88.9%, so 579,289 people have so far recovered.

As of today, the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 650 749 with 956 new cases identified. Total Number of tests is 3 928 614 with 10 136 new tests done. We have 52 deaths, total number of deaths is 15 499. Number of recoveries is 579 289 pic.twitter.com/8pD8L1tL7g — Department of Health (@HealthZA) September 14, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.