144 investigations conducted for liquor contraventions of lockdown regulations

Over 40 licences have been suspended over the past several months.

CAPE TOWN - More than 140 investigations are under way involving liquor traders who have reportedly contravened lockdown regulations.

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said that it was critical to reopen the economy.

This involves easing restrictions on selling liquor.

But some have been taking chances.

Between late March and 11 September, 144 investigations have been conducted.

Forty-two licences have been suspended.

Thirty-five suspensions were eventually lifted.

Fritz said that he understood the frustrations of legal liquor traders, including bars and restaurants, which had been hit hard by the lockdown which saw the sale of alcohol banned on two occasions.

He's urged residents to support local businesses but to do so safely.

