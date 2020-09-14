We have nothing to hide, says Cedeberg Mayor Qunta after SIU raid

Local government MEC Anton Bredell said it was the second council in the province to be raided by the SIU.

CAPE TOWN - Cederberg Mayor Sylvia Qunta said the municipality had nothing to hide after a Special Investigation Unit (SIU) raid on Monday morning.

Local government MEC Anton Bredell said it was the second council in the province to be raided by the SIU.

He said the unit was investigating the procurement of personal protection equipment.

Spokesperson James-Brent Styan said the MEC was dismayed by allegations that the African National Congress-led council tried to prevent the SIU from doing its work.

But Qunta said they have no objection to the search and seizure operation.

However, the mayor said on 10 September, members of the SIU entered municipal offices and attached laptops and private cell phones of staff members without a warrant.

She added the SIU must act with respect and treat staff members with dignity vowing they would continue to assist with the investigation.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.