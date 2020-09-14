WC school attendances improving as COVID-19 cases drop, says DA's Botha

These details were made available in an oral question to Education MEC Debbie Schäfer.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government on Sunday said that it was monitoring key aspects of the education system to successfully complete the remainder of the academic year.

Officials said that pupil attendance for grade 7s and 12s had improved from where it was at the beginning of June.

Member of the Provincial Legislature (MPL), Lorraine Botha, said that the attendance rate amongst grade 4 and 10 pupils, however, was still relatively low.

“The increasing rate of attendance can be attributed to the decrease in COVID-19 infections and reduced levels of anxiety,” Botha said.

Botha urged pupils to work hard during these last few months of the school year.

“There are 14 weeks left of the 2020 academic year and with the nature of the mandatory phased in approached, contact time is dramatically reduced due to alternating attendance of grades,” she said.



