WC man accused of raping woman at COVID-19 quarantine facility appears in court

Clinton Hartnick has been remanded in custody.

CAPE TOWN - A man accused of raping a woman at a COVID-19 quarantine facility in Mossel Bay has made a brief appearance in court.

Clinton Hartnick has been remanded in custody for the incident which allegedly happened on Friday.

The 20-year-old victim was being kept in isolation at the temporary facility, but it turns out she was not safe.

The woman was raped at the facility, allegedly by an employee.

The provincial Transport and Public Works Department said Hartnick works for a cleaning company at the site.

The case against him has been postponed until 21 September for a bail application.

