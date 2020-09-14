Third body found along Khayelitsha’s Baden Powell Drive in as many weeks

Less than three weeks ago, the decomposing bodies of a man and a woman were found among bushes along the same road.

CAPE TOWN – Another body has been found dumped along Baden Powell Drive in Khayelitsha.

Police said the unknown woman had gunshot wounds to the head.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said: “Harare police are investigating a case of murder following the discovery on an unidentified female aged between 25 and 30.”

Another woman's decomposed body was discovered along the road in the Strandfontein area.

