Third body found along Khayelitsha’s Baden Powell Drive in as many weeks
Less than three weeks ago, the decomposing bodies of a man and a woman were found among bushes along the same road.
CAPE TOWN – Another body has been found dumped along Baden Powell Drive in Khayelitsha.
Police said the unknown woman had gunshot wounds to the head.
The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said: “Harare police are investigating a case of murder following the discovery on an unidentified female aged between 25 and 30.”
Less than three weeks ago, the decomposing bodies of a man and a woman were found among bushes along the same road.
Another woman's decomposed body was discovered along the road in the Strandfontein area.