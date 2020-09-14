SSA giving ‘necessary attention’ to alleged plot to assassinate Ambassador Marks

According to American Publication Politico, the Iranian government has been planning an assassination attempt.

JOHANNESBURG - The State Security Agency (SSA) said the allegations of a planned assassination of the United States Ambassador to South Africa Lana Marks were receiving the necessary attention.

According to American publication Politico, the Iranian government has been planning an assassination attempt.

It claims the Iranian Embassy in Pretoria is involved in the plot to avenge the death of a top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

But Iran has dismissed these allegations.

The SSA said it had noted the rising public interest in the alleged plan to assassinate Marks.

Spokesperson Mava B Scott said: “The agency is interacting will all relevant partners, both in the country and abroad to ensure that no harm will be suffered by the US ambassador, including any diplomatic officials inside the borders of our country.”

The agency said they could provide details on their investigation but the president and State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo will be constantly informed of progress made.

