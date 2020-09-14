South Africa's 'ecstatic' Coetzee collects Portugal Masters title

The South African, the overnight leader in Vilamoura, shot a spotless closing 66 including five birdies to finish 16 under par.

VILAMOURA - George Coetzee kept his nerve in the final round of the Portugal Masters on Sunday to secure a fifth European Tour title after holding off the chasing pack by two strokes.

Laurie Canter was second with Tommy Fleetwood another shot back in a share of third place alongside Joakim Lagergren.

"I'm ecstatic," Coetzee said. "It's the work me and my psychologist have been doing and it's nice to see it pay off."

Fleetwood, US Open runner-up in 2018, was pleased with his final-round 64 going into next weekend's second major of the season at Winged Foot in Mamaroneck, New York.

"I'm very, very happy with how I played and it's nice to put yourself in contention and have to hit shots like I did on 17 and 18 down the stretch," Fleetwood said.

"I was nowhere near for a few weeks in America and it's so hard to take a step back when you're playing tournaments because you always have a round of golf to play."

Masahiro Kawamura of Japan took fifth place after his challenge fizzled out following back-to-back bogeys on holes six and seven after three early birdies.