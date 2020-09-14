Scheffler withdraws from US Open after positive COVID-19 test, SA's Grace in

South African Branden Grace will take his place in the field for the tournament that starts on Thursday at Winged Foot in Mamaroneck, New York.

NEW YORK - American Scottie Scheffler has withdrawn from the US Open golf championship after testing positive for COVID-19, the US Golf Association said Sunday.

"Scheffler is asymptomatic and safe at home but has tested positive for COVID-19 and out of concern for everyone in the championship has withdrawn," the USGA said in a statement.

The tournament was postponed from June and qualifying was wiped out due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

A field of 144, the smallest since 1932, was selected by exemption categories.

It's the first time the US Open will be played outside of June since 1931.

"We are sorry to lose a member of the USGA family in this year's US Open field," said John Bodenhammer, the USGA's senior managing director for championships.

Scheffler has played in three US Opens and was the low amateur when he tied for 27th at Erin Hills in 2017.

Grace, 32, was first alternate based on his world ranking of 91 as of August 23, 2020.

He'll be playing in his eighth US Open.

