'You get a Gupta-esque feeling,' - Sandu's Pikkie Greeff on SANDF flight to Zim

The ANC said the situation in Zimbabwe is a crisis that requires national attention, which warranted party members to travel to a meeting with the governing ZANU-PF using state resources.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African National Defence Union's Pikkie Greeff says he wants to see swift action on the Air Force flight to Zimbabwe, following investigations, despite saying last week’s that it made sense for the minister to share her aircraft.

Greef has likened the recent incident, where a delegation of senior African National Congress (ANC) members used state resources to travel for a meeting with the governing ZANU-PF in Zimbabwe.

“I don’t think the investigation will be swift if you listen to all the parties involved you get a kind of ‘Gupta-Esque’ feeling about the thing with the whole Waterkloof debacle.”

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa is now considering a report submitted by the defence minister, detailing the circumstances around the controversial trip to Zimbabwe.

On Friday, the President gave the minister 48 hours to explain why she shared a flight in the Airforce jet last week with a senior delegation of ANC leaders.

The defence ministry said the minister signed off on the report at the weekend, before it was submitted to the President.

President Ramaphosa's office has confirmed that he is considering the report and will comment thereafter.

The content of the submitted report is not yet known, however many civil rights organisations and political parties have called for swift action from the president.