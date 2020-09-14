Popcru blames police understaffing for Badplaas police station robbery

Criminals held up officers and made off with an R5 rifle with ammunition, two pistols and an undisclosed amount of cash on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG – The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) has blamed understaffing and a lack of leadership for the theft of weapons and cash at the Badplaas police station in Mpumalanga.

Authorities said that the group overpowered officers but no shots were fired.

Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo said: "There has not been much progress in ensuring that we deal with the uneven allocation of resources within police stations, and in ensuring that the South African Police Service (SAPS) is restructured to ensure that we get more manpower on the ground where crime is actually happening."

