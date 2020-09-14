Norma Mngoma’s case postponed to October as she challenges arrest by Hawks

Norma Mngoma, the estranged wife of Malusi Gigaba, was arrested in July on charges of malicious damage to property and crimen injuria relating to the damage of a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG belonging to Gigaba's friend.

JOHANNESBURG - The Pretoria Magistrates Court on Monday morning postponed the case of Norma Mngoma, the estranged wife of former Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba, following her appearance.

In August Mngoma announced that she would be reverting back to her maiden name.

She was arrested in July on charges of malicious damage to property and crimen injuria relating to the damage of a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG belonging to her Gigaba's friend.

She argued in an urgent court application that her arrest by the Hawks was an orchestrated scheme to intimidate, bully, and to gain unlawful access to her devices.

Her legal team is challenging the rationality and legality of the warrant used to arrest her.

Mngoma claims that prior to her arrest, the Hawks seized all her gadgets and then later allegedly deleted messages, images and data from them for reasons that she was yet to publicly reveal.

Her case was postponed to 23 October to allow her to challenge her arrest.

“The matter has been postponed to 23 October to allow the State to get the outstanding disclosure to be given to us, and to allow the process in the High Court to be concluded. And thereafter a decision will be taken regarding this matter,” said her lawyer Victor Nkwashu.

