Norma Gigaba’s case postponed to October as she challenges arrest by Hawks

Norma Gigaba was arrested in July on charges of malicious damage to property and crimen injuria relating to the damage of a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG belonging to her husband's friend.

JOHANNESBURG - The Pretoria Magistrates Court on Monday morning postponed the case of former Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s wife, Norma, following her appearance.

Gigaba, who has chosen to go by her maiden name of Mngoma, was arrested in July on charges of malicious damage to property and crimen injuria relating to the damage of a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG belonging to her husband's friend.

She argued in an urgent court application that her arrest by the Hawks was an orchestrated scheme to intimidate, bully, and to gain unlawful access to her devices.

Her legal team is challenging the rationality and legality of the warrant used to arrest her.

Mngoma claims that prior to her arrest the Hawks seized all her gadgets and then later allegedly deleted messages, images, and data from them for reasons that she was yet to publicly reveal.

Her case was postponed to 23 October to allow her to challenge her arrest.

